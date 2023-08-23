business Live: Nifty facing resistance at 19,400 | SEBI order on Brightcom | TVS supply chain lists today Indian equity benchmarks closed flat after a volatile session yesterday, and this was despite a rally in global peers. Broadly, the Nifty50 has been in the range of around 200-250 points since August 14 with resistance at 19,450-19,500 area and the crucial support at 19,300-19,250 levels. Experts expect the benchmark index to remain within this range and advise investors to continue selling on rallies as long as the index remains below 19,500 mark. The BSE Sensex was up just 4 points at 65,220, while the Nifty50 rose 3 points to 19,397. Overnight on Wall Street key indices end mixed with the Nasdaq notching slim gains. Financial stocks come under pressure as S&P downgrades multiple U.S. banks on growing liquidity worries. Asian markets kickstart the day on a mixed note with GIFT Nifty hinting at a lower start for the Indian indices. Stocks that will be in focus today include Brightcom after the SEBI order barring officials from holding directorial positions, Vodafone Idea and BEML among others. Meanwhile, TVS Supply Chain makes its debut on the bourses today. Catch Nandita Khemka in conversation with Vinay Rajani, CMT (Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst) at HDFC Securities and Sanjiv Bhasin, Director, IIFL