    Live: Nifty erases early gains after reclaiming 19,500 | Coforge in focus | Closing Bell

    Nifty erases gains after reclaiming 19,500; Sensex falls over 600 points from day’s high. Midcap Index hits fresh record; smallcaps give up gains. FMCG, IT and realty among sectoral gainers. Banks erase gains; PSU banks in the red. Catch Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota as they talk about the newsmakers on their radar including Coforge among others only on closing bell.

    first published: Aug 24, 2023 03:36 pm

