 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsVideosBusinessMarkets

LIVE: Nifty Ends Near 17,400; Marginal Gains Amid Volatility In Market; Auto, PSUs Rally | Bajar Gupshup

Moneycontrol News
Apr 03, 2023 / 03:42 PM IST

Catch all the market highs and lows with Yatin Mota on Moneycontrol.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #bajargupshup #closingbell #Nifty #video
first published: Apr 3, 2023 03:42 pm