business LIVE: Nifty Ends Near 17,300, Sensex Tumbles 500 Pts | Bajar Gupshup | March 02, 2023 At close, the Sensex was down 501.73 points and the Nifty was down at 17,321.90. About 1,540 shares have advanced, 1,824 shares declined, and 141 shares are unchanged. Maruti Suzuki, Axis Bank, TCS, SBI Life Insurance and M&M were among the biggest losers on the Nifty, while gainers included Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises, Coal India, BPCL and Hero MotoCorp. Catch all the market highs and lows with Yatin Mota on Moneycontrol.