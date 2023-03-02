English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    1 day to go : Watch Traders Mela for Hindi Speaking Trading Community at just 1499 INR for PRO!
    Battleground 2023
    politician_pic

    Meghalaya

    Total seats

    Nagaland

    Total seats

    Tripura

    Total seats

    business

    LIVE: Nifty Ends Near 17,300, Sensex Tumbles 500 Pts | Bajar Gupshup | March 02, 2023

    At close, the Sensex was down 501.73 points and the Nifty was down at 17,321.90. About 1,540 shares have advanced, 1,824 shares declined, and 141 shares are unchanged. Maruti Suzuki, Axis Bank, TCS, SBI Life Insurance and M&M were among the biggest losers on the Nifty, while gainers included Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises, Coal India, BPCL and Hero MotoCorp. Catch all the market highs and lows with Yatin Mota on Moneycontrol.

    first published: Mar 2, 2023 03:54 pm

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Bajar Gupshup

    Watch More →

    Tracking & decoding daily market twists & turns, stocks in news & brokerage bets.

    Watch and Follow our leading shows