business LIVE: Nifty ends below 17,700, Sensex drops 184 points; Pharma & Realty up 1% each | Bajar Gupshup Benchmark indices ended lower with Nifty below 17,700. Top losers on the Nifty included Power Grid Corporation, UltraTech Cement, Adani Enterprises, Titan Company and Apollo Hospitals, while gainers were Divis Labs, HCL Technologies, IndusInd Bank, Cipla and Nestle India. Among sectors, selling was seen in the FMCG, power and infra names, while pharma andrealty rose 1 percent each. Sectors like Information technology, PSU bank and metals also rose 0.5 percent each. Catch all the market highs and lows with Yatin Mota on Moneycontrol.