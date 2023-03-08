business Live: Nifty ends at 17,750 | Adani Ports & Bajaj Auto among top gainers | Bajar Gupshup At close, the Sensex was up 123.63 points or 0.21 percent at 60,348.09, and the Nifty was up 42.90 points or 0.24 percent at 17,754.40. About 1,894 shares have advanced, 1,502 shares declined, and 119 shares are unchanged. IndusInd Bank, Adani Ports & Enterprises, Bajaj Auto and M&M were among the biggest gainers on the Nifty. Bajaj Finance, Hindalco Industries, Tech Mahindra, Apollo Hospitals and Infosys were among the losers. Catch all the market highs and lows with Yatin Mota on Moneycontrol.