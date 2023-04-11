English
    LIVE: Nifty ends above 17,700, Sensex gains 311 points | Bajar Gupshup

    Nifty closed above 17,700 on April 11, supported by buying in all sectors except IT. Major gainers on the Nifty included Kotak Mahindra Bank, JSW Steel, Eicher Motors, Bajaj Auto and Tata Steel, while losers included HCL Technologies, TCS, Infosys, Asian Paints and Wipro. Catch all the market highs and lows with Yatin Mota on Moneycontrol.

    first published: Apr 11, 2023 03:50 pm

