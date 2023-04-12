English
    LIVE: Nifty Crosses 17,800, Sensex Jumps 250 Points | Bajar Gupshup

    At close, the Sensex jumped 235.05 points and the Nifty reached 17,812.40 points. A total of 1,390 shares declined, 115 shares remained unchanged, and about 2,013 shares advanced. The top gainers on the Nifty were Divi's Labs, Bajaj Auto, Adani Enterprises, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, and Eicher Motors, while losers included Power Grid Corp, NTPC, Nestle India, ONGC, and UltraTech Cement. Catch all the market highs and lows with Yatin Mota on Moneycontrol.

    first published: Apr 12, 2023 03:50 pm

