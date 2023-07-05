business LIVE: Nifty Closes Around 19,400; Maruti Hits Rs 10,000; ITC & Bandhan Bank In Focus | Closing Bell Benchmark indices were trading near the day' low with Nifty around 19350. Autos, FMCG & PSU banks among top gainers. Private banks, realty were under pressure. Maruti market cap crosses Rs 3lk cr milestone. Bajaj Auto has rallied after Triumph bike launch. Among top gainers -Divi's, Hero Moto, Bajaj Auto, HDFC Life, Maruti, while top losers HDFC, HDFC Bank, Tata Consumer, Hindalco. Nandita Khemka & Yatin Mota discuss the newsmakers on their radar including Bandhan & ITC among others only on closing bell.