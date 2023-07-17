business LIVE: Nifty Breezes Past 19,700 For The First Time; Banks & IT Drive Gains, HDFC Bank Jumps Post Q1 Indian shares rose to fresh all-time highs, led by IT stocks on hopes of an end to the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy tightening, while weakness in Asian markets on lacklustre economic data from China capped gains. Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota as they talk about the newsmakers on their radar including HDFC Bank among others only on closing bell.