business LIVE: Nifty & Sensex Sink Further In Trade; Berger Paints, Godrej Cons In Focus | Closing Bell The contagion risk caused by the fall of SVB and now Credit Suisse has got the Indian investor worried. Nifty is trading below the 17,000 mark while Sensex dipped further in the red. Metal stocks were underperformer followed by PSU stocks. The FMCG index was seen bucking the trend. Santosh Nair & Yatin Mota decode the volatility in the market. Berger Paints, Godrej Cons, SBI Cards & Thermax are also on the radar.