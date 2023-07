business Live: Nifty Below 19,800 Amid Caution On F&O Expiry Day | Cipla Zooms, M&M Cracks | Mid-day Mood Check Nifty slips below 19,800 after a positive start. Strength in broader markets; Midcaps outperform. Pharma & PSU banks top sectoral movers. Nifty gainers: Cipla, Divi’s Labs, Sun Pharma, DR Reddy’s, Hindalco. Nifty losers: M&M, Britannia, Tata Consumer, Tech Mahindra, Nestle. Catch this mid-day market mood check between Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota to know about all the movers and shakers in today’s session!