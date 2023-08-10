English
    LIVE: Nifty Below 19,600 After RBI Holds Repo Rate; Banks Sulk, Metals Gain | Mid-day Mood Check

    The Nifty is trading below 19,600 post the RBI policy outcome. Nifty Bank took a U-turn after RBI’s incremental CRR announcement. Banks to maintain 10% incremental CRR from August 12: RBI governor. Metals and energy among sectoral gainers. FMCG, pharma, autos among sectoral losers. Catch this mid-day market mood check with Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota to know about all the movers and shakers in today’s session!

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 12:57 pm

