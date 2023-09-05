business LIVE: Nifty back on 20,000 trail? | Time to ride the metal rally? Cipla, Dr Reddy’s & Hero in focus Indian equity benchmarks extended their northward journey for the second consecutive session with the Nifty50 climbing above the 19,500 mark, tracking positive Asian cues. Experts say if the index sustains above 19,500, then the 19,600-19,650 can be easily seen, with immediate support at 19,400-19,300 levels. The BSE Sensex climbed 241 points to 65,628, while the Nifty50 jumped 94 points to 19,529. The momentum remained strong in the broader markets as the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices gained 1 percent and 1.3 percent respectively, backed by positive breadth with 3:2 ratio. The volatility also cooled down further, making bulls more comfortable at Dalal Street. The India VIX, the fear gauge index, fell 3.54 percent to 10.96 from 11.37 levels. This morning the cues from global markets are subdued with Asian markets trending lower and GIFT Nifty hinting at a muted start. Wall Street was shut overnight on account of Labor Day. Stocks in focus will be Cipla, Dr Reddy’s, Gland Pharma and Escorts among others. Meanwhile, shares of Vishnu Prakash R Puglia will list on the exchanges today. Metal stocks have clocked sparkling gains over the last few trading sessions, is it a good time to buy? Catch Nandita Khemka in conversation with Sacchitanand Uttekar, Vice president – Research (Derivatives and Technicals) at TradeBulls Securities; and Aditya Welekar, Senior Research Analyst – Auto and Metals at Axis Securities.