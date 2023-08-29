announcements Live: Nifty at 19,300, more upside? | Tiger Global exits Zomato stake| Union Bank on QIP fund raise Indian equity benchmarks saw a nice rebound amid consolidation, after a two-day correction. However, experts are not convinced about the bounceback and expect markets to remain rangebound, unless the Nifty50 breaches 19,400 levels. 19,200-19,300 is expected to be a support area in the near term. The broader markets fared better than benchmarks as the market breadth remained positive. The Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices gained half a percent and seven-tenth of a percent respectively, while the volatility index jumped to a three-month high. This morning the global cues are positive with Wall Street clocking in modest gains in overnight session and Asian market upbeat in early trade. The GIFT Nifty, too, signals a higher start for the Indian markets. Lots of stocks in focus including Zomato, Sun Pharma, HFCL and Bayer CropScience. Catch Nandita Khemka in conversation with Sacchitanand Uttekar, Vice president- Research (Derivatives And Technicals), TradeBulls Securities. Also catch Ram Subramanian, Executive Director, Union Bank of India as he explains the rationale behind the bank’s Rs 5,000 crore fund raise via QIP, first on Moneycontrol!