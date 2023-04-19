English
    LIVE: Nifty at 17,600; IT, Power Under Pressure, Pharma In The Green | Bajar Gupshup

    Nifty ends near 17,600, and Sensex falls 180 pts. HCL Technologies, Infosys, IndusInd Bank, SBI Life Insurance and Wipro were among the top losers on the Nifty, while gainers included BPCL, Divis Laboratories, Bajaj Auto, Axis Bank and M&M. Catch all the market highs and lows with Yatin Mota on Moneycontrol.

    first published: Apr 19, 2023 03:43 pm

