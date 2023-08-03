business Live: Nifty Around 19,300, Extends Losses | Delta Corp & Indigo In Focus | Closing Bell Nifty extends losses for a second day, as it tests 19,300 level amid weak global cues. Midcaps make a feeble attempt at a pullback . Advance-decline ratio at 1:1. Morgan Stanley upgrades India to Overweight; downgrades China. Realty, PSU Banks extend losses; pharma only sectoral gainer. Nifty gainers: Eicher Motors, Divi's Lab, Sun Pharma, NTPC. Nifty losers: UPL, Titan, ICICI Bank, ONGC & Coal India. Catch Nandita Khemka and Santosh Nair as they talk about the newsmakers on their radar including DLF & Hindustan Copper among others only on Closing Bell.