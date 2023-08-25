business Live: Nifty around 19,300; banks worst hit | Jio Financial, Paytm in focus | Mid-day Mood Check Nifty struggles to float around 19,300. Mid & smallcaps succumb to selling pressure. On the other hand Paytm & Jio Financial are in focus. All sectors trade in red led by PSU banks and realty. Nomura initiates to buy on Bajaj Finance. Catch Nandita Khemka & Yatin Mota who brings you a mid-day market mood-check.