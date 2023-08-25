English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Visa Expert: Get instant updates on the latest news in the immigration world right at your fingertips with Visa Expert. Click Here!
    X

    business

    Live: Nifty around 19,300; banks worst hit | Jio Financial, Paytm in focus | Mid-day Mood Check

    Nifty struggles to float around 19,300. Mid & smallcaps succumb to selling pressure. On the other hand Paytm & Jio Financial are in focus. All sectors trade in red led by PSU banks and realty. Nomura initiates to buy on Bajaj Finance. Catch Nandita Khemka & Yatin Mota who brings you a mid-day market mood-check.

    first published: Aug 25, 2023 01:48 pm

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Mid-day mood check

    Watch More →

    Tracking & decoding daily market twists & turns, stocks in news & brokerage bets.

    Watch and Follow our leading shows