    LIVE: Nifty around 19,300 as IT stocks sink | Solid debut for Concord Biotech | Mid-day Mood Check

    The Nifty is at 19,300 with IT stocks facing selling pressure. Mid-caps and small-caps are also under strain, while most sectors grapple in the red. PSBs show slight gains, with other gainers being Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises, Eicher, and Maruti. Meanwhile, the losers include Tech Mahindra, Coal India, Wipro, TCS, and Infosys. Yatin Mota and Nandita Khemka bring you the mid-day market mood-check.

    first published: Aug 18, 2023 12:50 pm

