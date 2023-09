business LIVE: Nifty Above 19,600, Sensex Gains 100 Pts; Oil & Gas, FMCG, Pharma Rally | Bajar Gupshup Nifty traded to close above 19,600 on September 6 whereas Sensex ended 100 points higher. Top gainers on the Nifty was Tata Cons. Prod. On the other hand Axis Bank was the biggest loser. Catch Yatin Mota on Moneycontrol.