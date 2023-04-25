English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Watch Today : Investival 2023, a Retail Stock Investors Online Conference from 25th – 30th April | 8 pm -10 pm daily at No Cost. Exclusively for PRO subscribers.
    X

    business

    LIVE: Nifty Above 17,750-Mark | PSBs & Metals Shine | Zomato & Biocon In Focus | Closing Bell

    Markets trudged higher on an earning-heavy day. Sensex rises over 150 points and Nifty is above the 17,750 mark. Broader markets are trading flat. All sectors are trading in the green. PSU banks, power and metal stocks shine in trade today. Santosh Kumar & Yatin Mota discuss the stocks on their radar including IndusInd Bank, Macrotech Developers, Zomato & Biocon only on Closing Bell.

    first published: Apr 25, 2023 03:31 pm

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Markets With Moneycontrol

    Watch More →

    Tracking & decoding daily market twists & turns, stocks in news & brokerage bets.

    Watch and Follow our leading shows