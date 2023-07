business Live: New day new record high? | LTI Mindtree and IT Stocks in focus| Opening Bell Indian equity market likely to get off to muted start after scaling record highs in the previous session - earnings to dictate direction. What Does HDFC Bank Earnings Mean For The Banking Sector? Does LTMindtree commentary spell caution for IT space. #Bull Market # Other stocks to watch out for include Reliance Industries, Satin Creditcare, Delta Corp and Nazara Technologies amongst others. Catch Moneycontrol's Nickey Mirchandani in conversation with Osho Krishan, Sr. Analyst - Technical & Derivative Research, Angel One Ltd & Rahul Malani, Deputy VP Fundamental Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.