    Live: Meta launches Threads | Ideaforge to List on D-Street | Global rice prices soar | Newspresso

    We bring you the latest updates from global markets, D-Street & the emerging trends. Global rice prices which are already at an 11-year high are set to rise further. Billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani Green announced that it intends to raise funds to the tune of Rs 12,300 crore. Meanwhile on the trends sector Elon Musk threatens Mark Zuckerberg over a lawsuit, says, competition & cheating is different. Watch this edition of Newspresso with Moneycontrol’s Stacy Pereira & get the latest updates on news across the world.

    first published: Jul 7, 2023 08:03 am

