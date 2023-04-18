English
    LIVE: Markets headed for a soft start in absence of positive triggers; Housing Finance Stocks in focus | Opening Bell

    Indian equities are headed for a soft start in earnings-heavy week. Angel One has managed to post a positive quarter, Morgan Stanley initiates rating on housing finance companies, Zee Entertainment and Delhivery to be in focus. Catch Nickey Mirchandani in conversation with Pritesh Mehta from Yes Securities, and Gaurang Shah from Geojit Financials only on the Opening Bell.

    first published: Apr 18, 2023 09:08 am

