business Live: Markets extend winning streak | Berger Paints, Tata Motors & BoB in focus | Closing Bell Indian markets extended the bull run for 7th consecutive session today. Nifty is back above 17,700-mark and Sensex rose 300 points intraday. Banks stocks did the heavy lifting in trade today along with select metal names. Santosh Nair & Yatin Mota discuss whether this rally has the legs to sustain the upward momentum. Berger Paints, Tata Motors, BoB and Bajaj Auto are the few stocks on the radar.