business Live: Markets are not cheap, but are picture perfect | Raamdeo Agrawal Exclusive Raamdeo Agrawal speaks on the sidelines of the 19th Motilal Oswal Annual Global Investor Conference about Indian equity market valuations, alpha generators, emerging themes, foreign institutional flows, the retail revolution, and the Indian economy, among other topics. Agrawal remains "confidently optimistic" about Indian equities and mentions that much of the optimism, particularly from corporates, isn't fully factored in yet. He emphasizes that the combination of solid corporate earnings and the active participation of both local and institutional investors is transforming India's equity market narrative into something even more picture-perfect. Catch Nickey Mirchandani in conversation with Raamdeo Agrawal, the Chairman and Co-Founder of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.