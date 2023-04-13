English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Join us for AWS presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES webinar on Wednesday, 25th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards.
    X

    business

    LIVE: Market ends marginally higher; IT lags | Bajar Gupshup

    Indexes of Indian benchmarks ended marginally higher in a highly volatile market. Top gainers on the Nifty were IndusInd Bank, HDFC Life, Eicher Motors, Apollo Hospitals and Power Grid Corp, while losers included Infosys, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, NTPC and TCS. Catch all the market highs and lows with Yatin Mota on Moneycontrol.

    first published: Apr 13, 2023 03:47 pm

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Bajar Gupshup

    Watch More →

    Tracking & decoding daily market twists & turns, stocks in news & brokerage bets.

    Watch and Follow our leading shows