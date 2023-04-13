business LIVE: Market ends marginally higher; IT lags | Bajar Gupshup Indexes of Indian benchmarks ended marginally higher in a highly volatile market. Top gainers on the Nifty were IndusInd Bank, HDFC Life, Eicher Motors, Apollo Hospitals and Power Grid Corp, while losers included Infosys, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, NTPC and TCS. Catch all the market highs and lows with Yatin Mota on Moneycontrol.