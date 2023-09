business Live: Macro cues to push Nifty to 20K? New IPO listings in focus | Opening Bell The Indian stock market is set for a flattish start on Monday. Traders to be on the sidelines ahead of US inflation September data this week with investors seeking signals about the Federal Reserve's next likely moves on interest rates. The week awaits the primary market with six new public issues to be rolled out for bidding, along with five listings across mainboard and SME segments. Bulls will keenly eye Nifty's psychological 20,000-mark this week after domestic indices last settled on a six-week high. Join Moneycontrol's Nickey Mirchandani in conversation with Prashant Sawant-Founder Catalyst Wealth & Pankaj Tibrewal—EVP and Fund Manager, Kotak Mahindra MF.