Lot Of Appetite In Australia To Invest In India: Salvatore Babones On PM Modi Visit In Australia

business LIVE: Lot Of Appetite To Invest In India, says Salvatore Babones On PM Modi's Australia Visit Salvatore Babones says that the welcome event for Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the biggest political event that even the Australian PM is attending in the country. Australians want to invest in India. While India is pushing for more open access to Australia, it is unlikely to happen. Salvatore Babones on India-Australia relations and what does PM Modi’s visit to the country mean