business Live: Jupiter Life Line IPO to open September 6-8 Jupiter Life Line has cut fresh issue size to Rs 542 crore from Rs 615 crore earlier planned. The OFS comprises of upto 4.45 million shares by its existing shareholders and promoters. The proceeds from the issue worth Rs 510.41 crore will go toward debt repayment. As of March 2023, total debt of the company stood at Rs 476.37 crore. The firm in May filed draft papers and got SEBI approval on August 22.