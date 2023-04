business LIVE: Infosys Q4 Earning — Things to watch out for; BFSI in focus IT giant Infosys is gearing up to report its Q4 results today on April 13, 2023. After a tepid show by TCS, can Infosys outperform its peers? The company's BFSI business will be in focus. Moneycontrol takes you through the key things to watch out for in Infosys Q4 results.