 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsVideosBusinessMarkets

Live: Infosys Q3 Earnings | Analysing quarterly market performance & future outlook

Moneycontrol News
Jan 12, 2023 / 04:17 PM IST

Tech major Infosys reports its Q3 results. Watch the detailed analysis of the technology giant's performance in the quarter gone by & management commentary on margin and demand outlook.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #infolive #Infosys #infosysq3 #video
first published: Jan 12, 2023 04:14 pm