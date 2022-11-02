business Live | Inflation Target Missed: What RBI will explain to the govt now | RBI MPC Meeting The RBI has formally failed to meet the mandated inflation target of 2-6% for 3 quarters in a row. As per policy now, the RBI will have to write a letter to the government and explain why this happened and what will their future course of action be. For this reason, an unscheduled MPC meeting has been called on 3rd November. But - WHAT will the rate-setting panel really tell the government? This time, let's look at what an explainer from the RBI to the government will look like. Watch!