English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm

    business

    Live | Inflation Target Missed: What RBI will explain to the govt now | RBI MPC Meeting

    The RBI has formally failed to meet the mandated inflation target of 2-6% for 3 quarters in a row. As per policy now, the RBI will have to write a letter to the government and explain why this happened and what will their future course of action be. For this reason, an unscheduled MPC meeting has been called on 3rd November. But - WHAT will the rate-setting panel really tell the government? This time, let's look at what an explainer from the RBI to the government will look like. Watch!

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Watch and Follow our leading shows