business Live: Indices Rally After Early Losses; HCL Tech & ICICI Bank In Focus | Closing Bell Nifty surges in second half; reclaims 19,700. Banks stage a smart uptick; among top sectoral movers. Realty, IT among sectoral gainers; FMCG, Pharma sulk. Mid & smallcaps continue to rally, breadth in favour of gainers. Catch Yatin Mota and Nandita Khemka as they discuss their stocks on radar including HDFC Bank and United Breweries among others.