business LIVE: Indian markets hit fresh record; Nifty scales 19,800 | Infosys top gainer | Mid-day Mood Check Nifty hits new life high; conquers 19,800 but cools off from day's high. Almost all sectors trade in red barring the Nifty IT pack. Divi's Lab, Tata Motors, Apollo Hospitals, Titan and Britannia were among the top losers. While Infosys, HCL Tech, Bajaj Auto, Hero Moto and Reliance Industries were among the top gainers.