business LIVE: Indian equity markets set for a soft start; Yatharth Hospital to list | Opening Bell Indian equity markets brace for a softer start on August 7 after recent few sessions of profit-booking. Globally, investors will look ahead to the United States and China’s inflation figures that are due later this week; and a slew of corporate earnings. Stocks that you need to watch out for today include BHEL, Britannia, Delhivery, State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, and PG Foils among others. Also, catch Moneycontrol's Nickey Mirchandani in conversation with Sushil Kedia, Founder of Kedianomics.