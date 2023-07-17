business LIVE: Indian equity markets set for a flattish start; Netweb Technologies IPO opens for subscription | Opening Bell Indian equity market likely to get off to muted start after scaling record highs in the previous session – with earnings to dictate direction; and Netweb Technologies to open for subscription. Almost 35 percent of Nifty Index to report numbers including HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL and Reliance Industries among others. Catch Nickey Mirchandani in conversation with Hemen Kapadia, Senior Vice President, Institutional Equity – KR Choksey Shares & Securities; and Harish Krishnan, EVP, Kotak AMC. Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.