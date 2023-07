business LIVE: Indian equity markets likely to start on subdued note | Opening Bell Indian equity benchmarks are likely to start today on a subdued note similar to their Asian counterparts. They scaled record highs for the fourth consecutive session on Tuesday (July 4) led by robust foreign capital inflow amid optimism over the country’s bright macroeconomic outlook. Stocks to be watched include Suzlon Energy, Indian Oil Corporation, LTI Mindtree and mid-sized banks. Catch Moneycontrol's Nickey Mirchandani in conversation with Rajesh Palviya, Axis Securities. and Mayuresh Joshi, head of Equity Research, William O’Neil India.