business Live: Indian Equity Market Set For Flattish Start After A 3-Day Sell-off | Opening Bell Indian equity markets might see some respite on last trading session of the week as Gift Nity is trading higher on Friday. US credit downgrade continues to take a toll on Wall Street as it ended. Catch Moneycontrol's Nickey Mirchandani in conversation with Milan Vaishnav, CMT, MSTA , Founder and Technical Analyst, ChartWizard FZE and Gemstone Equity Research and Gaurang Shah- Head Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services