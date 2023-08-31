English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Free Credit Report: Take the First Step Towards Financial Well-being with Credit Score in just 2 Clicks!
    X

    business

    Live: Indian equity market set for a quiet start; India’s Q1 GDP data on watch | Opening Bell

    Indian stock market is expected to open on a mild to positive note. Economists see the country's economic growth at a four-quarter high with the GDP estimated in the range of 7.8-8.5 per cent in Q1FY24, almost in sync with the projection by the RBI at its latest bi-monthly monetary policy committee. Stocks to watch out for Thursday’s trading session include Zee Entertainment’s one time settlement with Yes Bank, Sula Vineyard’s block deal and listing of Aeroflex Industries amongst others. Join Nickey Mirchandani in a conversation with Chandan Taparia---Senior Vice President, Head - Derivatives & Technical Research , Motilal Oswal and Ambareesh Baliga---Independent market Analyst

    first published: Aug 31, 2023 09:19 am

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Markets With Moneycontrol

    Watch More →

    Tracking & decoding daily market twists & turns, stocks in news & brokerage bets.

    Watch and Follow our leading shows