business Live: How will markets move in 2023? Will PSU & bank stocks stay strong? Stocks & sectors to watch | Markets Weekly The first week of the new year has ended and there is still a fair amount of caution plaguing investor sentiments. Can the January jinx be broken this time around? How will markets move in 2023? Will PSU & bank stocks stay strong? Stocks & sectors to watch? Gautam Duggad, Head Research of Institutional Eq, MOFSL joins in this episode of MarketsWeekly.