business LIVE: How Does Inflation & Taxation Impact The Crypto Market? | Crypto News Even as we await the US inflation numbers, do you know how exactly the inflation situation impacts the crypto market? Considering that crypto got a cold shoulder during the budget and retail pilot for CBDC is now underway, where exactly does the crypto space in India stand right now? Watch this conversation with Srinath Sridharan, Policy Researcher & Corporate Advisor to find out!