Hopeful govt will reconsider windfall tax: Cairn CEO | Live

Moneycontrol News
Mar 20, 2023 / 11:29 AM IST

Cairn Oil & Gas aims for a 50 percent share in India’s total domestic oil production. Nick Walker, CEO for this unit of Vedanta Ltd, share a roadmap for the 50 percent target, his views on global oil market and India’s oil demand prospects.

