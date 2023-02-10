 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Live: Hindalco MD Satish Pai Discusses Russian Aluminum Tariffs, Novelis & More | Earnings Express

Feb 10, 2023 / 01:21 PM IST

Hindalco's Managing Director, Satish Pai, discusses receding cost pressures for the company's Indian business, better prospects for Novelis in the coming quarters, and the potential impact of tariffs on Russian aluminum, among other topics.

