Live: Has The NFT Froth Finally Settled? | Ramkumar Subramaniam, CEO GuardianLink | NFT Outlook 2023

Moneycontrol News
Dec 16, 2022 / 07:00 PM IST

NFT volumes have declined by 80-85%! Has the NFT froth finally settled? Catch this chat with Ramkumar Subramaniam, CEO GuardianLink about the outlook for NFT 2023- games, art, music and metaverse. Join live!

first published: Dec 16, 2022 07:00 pm