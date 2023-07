business LIVE | FMCG Q1 expectations: A quarter of margin expansion and volume growth? | Earnings Express The FMCG sector is poised for a turnaround in quarter one of FY24, with analysts predicting a return of volume growth and a favourable demand scenario. Will this be a quarter of margin expansion and volume growth for bigwigs like HUL? Catch this chat between Nandita Khemka and Mangalam Maloo to get a sense of how FMCG companies may fare in the first quarter.