business LIVE: Finfluencers under SEBI radar | Tightrope walk between advocacy and inducement The noose around finfluencers is getting tighter. Market regulators SEBI says that it will soon be issuing a consultation paper on who can and cannot dispense financial advice. Will a regulatory framework bring a level playing field between finfluencers and SEBI Registered Investment Advisors (RIA)? And who decides who is a real expert? Stacy Pereira discusses this with Milan Sharma, Founder and MD, 35North Ventures, VC , Abhishek Kar, YouTuber, Finfluencer and Nirav R Karkera, stock market expert of Fisdom.