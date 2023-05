business LIVE: FAANG stocks - Tide turning post strong earnings?| US tech stocks | Facebook | Apple | Google Big tech companies as a whole surpassed earnings estimates, with Alphabet, Microsoft, Meta, Apple, and Amazon reporting better-than-expected numbers. So, at a time when these large cap tech stocks seem to be making a comeback, and investing heavily in generative AI which appears to be 'the next big thing', is it time to look at investing in FAANG stocks? Watch!