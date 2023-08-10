business Live: EU declares July hottest month | RBI MPC today | Kareena Kapoor invests in Pluckk | Newspresso After seeing numerous Heatwaves and wildfires across the world. EU's climate observatory has concluded that July was the hottest month on Record. It said July was 0.72C warmer than the 1991-2020 average for July. While in Indian business -- all eyes will be on Governor Shaktikanta Das as he presents the MPC's decision at 10 am this morning... the consensus is that MPC may leave the repo rate unchanged yet again today as inflationary fears persist. Meanwhile, Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan has now joined a long list of celebrities who are betting big on Indian startups. The actor has announced her partnership with the fresh fruit and vegetable brand, Pluckk. Watch Newspresso with Stacy Pereira