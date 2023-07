business Live: Equity markets under caution ahead of FOMC meet | L&T and Tata Motors in focus | Opening bell Indian equity markets have seen consolidation and range-bound trade on Tuesday after correction in the past two sessions, and closed on a flat note, while the volatility hit an all-time closing low. The market participants seem to be cautious ahead of the interest rate decision by the US Federal Reserve on Wednesday. The Fed is widely expected to raise its benchmark funds rate by 25 basis points (bps) to a target range of 5.25%-5.5%, its highest level since January 2001. Catch Moneycontrol's Nickey Mirchandani in conversation with Raja Venkatraman Co-founder Neotrader and Pankaj Pandey, Head Retail Research ICICI DIRECT.